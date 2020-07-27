Mary Esther Miller, 91, of Plainfield, PA, died on July 20, 2020 at Green Ridge Village, Newville Pa. Born Dec 29, 1928, daughter of Lorraine and Alta Mary (Heyd) Smith. She was married to Robert Ardell Miller for 66 years. For a most of her life, she was an RN in the nursery at the Carlisle Hospital. She is survived by children - Karen Conn (Gene), Allen Valentine (Spouse of Joan), Kevin Miller (Mary Beth), Kent Miller, and Melanie Miller; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mary Esther was preceded in death by Robert Ardell Miller (Husband), Joan Louise Valentine (Daughter), a sister and 2 adopted brothers. A private burial service with family will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, Liberty, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St, Carlisle, PA 17013 or the SPCA of your choice.