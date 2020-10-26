Mary Ellen Woodside, 87, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home. She was born in Ford City on November 30, 1932 to the late Harold and Ellen (Sullivan) Thevenin and was the widow of William L. Woodside Sr.

Mary Ellen retired from PPG where she worked from 1973 to 1990 as an accounting clerk. She was a member of St. Patrick Church where she participated in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel for 10 years. She was also in charge of the Eleanor Regina Chapel in Pine Grove Furnace, served on Parish Council from 1987 to 1991, and was active in planning the parish dinners to support the parish. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 10 years with Brownie Troop 533. Mary Ellen was an avid bingo player and loved her crafts. She and her husband William were voted Carlisle Area's Finest Parents in 1986.