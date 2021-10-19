Mary Ellen Failor, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on October 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 27, 1939, in Mechanicsburg to the late Paul and Betty (Barclay) Whitzel.

Mary retired from Dickinson College after 27 years of employment.

She is survived by four loving children, Sherry Lee (husband Brent) McMillen of Loysville, Suzanne Marie Lorrin (husband Sigmund Finman) of Canonsburg, Robert Ellsworth Failor Jr. (wife Theresa Apodaca) of Carlisle, and Elizabeth Ann (C. Brian) Failor of Albuquerque, NM; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Paul (wife Patricia) Whitzel, Robert (wife Doris) Whitzel, Raymond Whitzel, Joyce (husband Jeff) Worley, Carolyn Decker, Alice (husband Ron) Myers, and Barry (wife Diane) Whitzel. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Marie Eppley; two siblings, Barbara Lynch and Dorothy Whitzel; her former husband, Robert E. Failor Sr.; and her mother-in-law, Anna Failor.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Rafe Sanderson officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

