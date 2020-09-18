Mary E. Shughart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary E. (Mentzer) Shughart, 97, of Carlisle, went to live with Jesus on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in Carlisle, PA on March 17, 1923 to Esther (Brymesser) Mentzer and Harvey Mentzer.

On March 17, 1946, Mary married Bernard Shughart. Together they worked on several dairy farms until purchasing a farm in Carlisle in 1952. Mary was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers, milking cows, gardening, canning and freezing vegetables and fruits and raising her six children. She loved to cook and entertain friends and relatives with many picnics, small and large, in the meadow! She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Upon Bernie's death at the age of 44, she continued to do an amazing job of running the family dairy farm and raising her six children. She milked cows, carried heavy milk buckets and washed the milk tank regularly, along with her regular chores of gardening, freezing and canning.

Mary was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs where she taught Sunday School for more than 50 years. She had a heart for children and taught the very young the gift of knowing Jesus as their Savior.