Mary E. Lindsey, 100, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. She was born on August 29, 1919 in Mechanicsburg and was a daughter of the late Ralph and Mabel (Foltz) Sadler and was the widow of Donald W. Lindsey who passed away on Nov. 18, 2000.

Mary graduated from Mechanicsburg High School. She was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church. Mary was a loving homemaker and former member and Past President of the Carlisle Fish & Game Association Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by one son, Thomas W. (Janet) Lindsey of Carlisle, one daughter, Patsy L. (Ronald) Sharp of Carlisle, 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Morris, Edna Fishel, Charlotte Sipe and Naomi Morgret.

A viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Jim VanZandt officiating. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to www.arthritis.org. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.

