Mary E. Deitch, age 96, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Cumberland Crossing. Born March 19, 1924 in Linglestown, she was the daughter of the late W. David and Mary E. (Gutshall) Paulus and the widow of Harry W. Deitch who died September 11, 1966. Mary was a life member of Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg, a member of the New Kingstown Fire Company and PA Farm Bureau. In her early years she worked at Snelbaker Shirt and Pants Factory. She lived on a farm for 69 years near New Kingstown. She managed the farm after her husband’s death. Mary enjoyed canning, baking, and making pillows for other people. In addition to her husband Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Pearl Heiges and M. Mae Morrow; five brothers, John, D. Clarence, Roy, Vurl and Russel Paulus; niece Darlene Parthemer. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Public viewing will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc., 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Funeral Services will be held privately. If you would like to watch the live stream of the funeral service please visit www.trindlespringlutheran.org and use the link for the Church’s YouTube Channel. Live streaming will begin Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place at Longsdorf Cemetery. Please be advised that guests attending the services will be required to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To the online guestbook visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com