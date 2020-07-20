Mary D. (Bair) Stahl, formerly of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 7, 2020, at her home in Deltona, Florida.
Mary was born on June 5, 1939, in Saxton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dora (Witters) Bair.
Mary retired to Florida in 2004. She loved to send cards for all occasions, and enjoyed filling a wall with them each December. She was also fond of dining out with family and friends. She volunteered for UNICEF and Girl Scouts, coached softball, and was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Stahl, Deltona, and her four children, Amber Stever, Portland, OR, Timothy Stever, Lowell, MA, Bradley Stever, Deltona, FL, and Gretchen Stever, Carlisle, PA, stepdaughters Kimberly (Stahl) Hemminger, Deltona, Michelle (Stahl) Conley, Senecaville, OH, and Heather Stahl, Stow, OH, as well as fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, James, Louise, Percy, Helen, and Bruce, and former spouses Robert Stever (father of her children) and David Jenkins.
She graduated from Huntingdon Area Senior High School and Juniata College. Through the years, she worked at Posers Department Store, Juniata College, the Huntingdon School District, Huntingdon Extension Office, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, among others.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
