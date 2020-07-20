× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary D. (Bair) Stahl, formerly of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 7, 2020, at her home in Deltona, Florida.

Mary was born on June 5, 1939, in Saxton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dora (Witters) Bair.

Mary retired to Florida in 2004. She loved to send cards for all occasions, and enjoyed filling a wall with them each December. She was also fond of dining out with family and friends. She volunteered for UNICEF and Girl Scouts, coached softball, and was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Stahl, Deltona, and her four children, Amber Stever, Portland, OR, Timothy Stever, Lowell, MA, Bradley Stever, Deltona, FL, and Gretchen Stever, Carlisle, PA, stepdaughters Kimberly (Stahl) Hemminger, Deltona, Michelle (Stahl) Conley, Senecaville, OH, and Heather Stahl, Stow, OH, as well as fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, James, Louise, Percy, Helen, and Bruce, and former spouses Robert Stever (father of her children) and David Jenkins.