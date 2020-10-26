Mary Catherine Mauss, 86, Gardners, PA passed Thursday, October 22, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg, PA.

Born November 9, 1933 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Glenn W. and Sarah McCans Brough. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Clyde Mauss in 2012.

Family was everything to her and she was always surrounded by her siblings, extended family, children and grandchildren. Mary enjoyed gardening, but flowers were her passion. She was also an accomplished and prolific seamstress. In addition, her knitted and crocheted afghans and sweaters have become treasured family heirlooms. Her other passion in life was her cats. She could never be without them and there was always a cat in her lap.

Mary is survived by four children: Connie E. Deetz, Flemington, NJ; Gary A. Mauss, Locust Grove, VA; Cathy J. Mauss, Mountville, PA and Karen K. Mauss, Mountville; four grandchildren; Laura Kahora, Anna Boetsma, Bryan Mauss, Erin Mauss, and three great grandchildren: Benjamin Boetsma, Zachary Boetsma, Asher Kahora, a brother, Richard Brough, Aspers, PA, two sisters; Linda Neth, Gettysburg, PA and Nancy Warner, Newville, PA.

There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Benders Church Cemetery, Biglerville, PA. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or The Humane League of Lancaster County (where two of her cats came from.). Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.