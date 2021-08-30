Mary Catherine Hoyaux, of Candler, NC, went home to be with the Lord on August 23, 2021, at the age of 80.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Joseph George Sr and Eva Jeanette Becker. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Becker, Jr, sister Phyllis Coffey, and former spouse Gary Lee Hoyaux.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter Michele Orner and husband Jeff; daughter Angela Suddreth and husband Lee; five grandchildren: Hannah, Marissa, Brandon, Sara, and Shawn; as well as two sisters, Carolyn Mosher and Marylyn Bernabo.

In addition to being a loving mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her bright smile, sense of humor, and compassion for others. She was a certified nursing assistant for 17 years.

Over the years, she enjoyed her crossword puzzles, crafts, plants, her cats and dog, cooking, baking, and all things chocolate.

She will always be loved “A Bushel and a Peck”.

She will be interred in Warren Family Cemetery, Candler, NC.