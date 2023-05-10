Mary F. (Wright) Cashion, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at home. She was born on June 6, 1932, in Lewisburg, TN and was a daughter of the late James Lee Wright and Annie May (Greggory) Wright. She was the widow of Grady Jerrel Cashion.

Mary earned her G.E.D. in Lewisburg, TN and retired after many years of service with Faber Castell in Lewisburg. Mary was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle (2011 - 2023) and a long-time member of Cornersville Church of Christ in TN. She was also a member of the Salvation Army Senior Center, Carlisle. Mary enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with family. She enjoyed her pets through the years, especially her dogs. She is survived by one granddaughter Kelly Anne (Cashion) Beigh of Dayton, OH, one grandson Clayton Jerrel Cashion of Carlisle, one daughter-in-law Brenda Katharine (Dunning) Cashion of Carlisle, two sisters, Ann Wright Hill of Murfreesboro, TN and Linda Sullivan of Ocala, FL and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by one son, Colonel Jerry Cashion who passed away on Nov. 2, 2012.