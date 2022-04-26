Mary C. Sheffer

Mary C. (Kitty) Sheffer, 98, of Monroe Township went into the presence of the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home. Kitty was preceded in death (2007) by her husband, Dennis A. Sheffer, to whom she was married for 57 years. Services will be held at Crossroads Bible Church, 1022 York Road, Monroe Township, Dillsburg, PA 17019 on April 30, 2022, with Pastor Gregory L. Sheffer, her son, officiating. Interment will follow at Dillsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the start of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Crossroads Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Bible Church.