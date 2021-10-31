Mary C. Neidigh, age 91, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 29, 1930, in Silver Spring Township to the late J. Frank and Fianna (Fuller) Sheriff.

Mary was a member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church in Bloserville. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons James Neidigh, Brad Neidigh and his wife Roxane and Robert Neidigh all of Carlisle. Mary is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Duke. In addition to her late parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Neidigh; sons Roger Neidigh, Sr., and John Shughart along with five brothers and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00PM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 5:00PM until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's United Methodist Church, 4122 Enola Rd., Newville, PA 17241.