Mary Beth Blackburn, 56, of Portage, PA passed away at her home on Friday, April 30, 2021 after a three-year journey with cancer.

She was born January 13, 1965 in Cape Girardeau, MO to Gary W. and Stella F. (McBrayer) Ausbun.

Mary Beth is survived by her husband Jeffrey A. Blackburn; sons Geoffery (wife Courtney) Blackburn of Shippensburg, Jared (wife Brianna) Blackburn of Harrisburg, Jordan (wife Chelsea) Blackburn of New Bloomfield and Justin (fiancée Lyndsay Malizia) of New Castle; grandchildren Wyatt, Madisyn, Ryder, Baylee and Lyla. Also survived by sister Dana (husband Rod) Baker of Leo, IN. She was preceded in death by sisters Jamie Green and Connie Fultz.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Rd., York Springs, PA 17372. Interment will be in Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery in Carlisle. A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 2PM - 4PM and 6PM - 8PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10AM until service time.