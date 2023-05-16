Mary E Benson

July 26, 1941- May 15, 2023

Mary E. Benson, 81, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 26, 1941, in Old Town, MD, to the late Emory and Thelma (Gordon) Van Meter and was the widow of Thomas W. Benson who passed away on June 12, 2022.

Mary was a graduate of Old Town High School, class of 1962. She was a member of the Carlisle Church of God. Both Tom and Mary were members of the former Living Water Tabernacle for many years and held church services in their home every Wednesday night after the church was sold. Mary taught Sunday school and she and Tom had a nursing home ministry where they would sing to the residents.

Surviving are her children, Denise Starner of Carlisle, David Roldan of Carlisle, Scott Starner of Carlisle, and Christal (Kenneth) Blakesslee of Boiling Springs; also, her adopted daughter, Maria Sapio of Carlisle; grandchildren, Andru Starner, Paige Blakesslee; great granddaughters, Emmarie and Elliana Frock; sister, Barbara (Charles) Winebrenner of Maryland. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Charles Emory Kimble and eleven brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Dean Ramsey officiating. A viewing will be held Friday, May 19 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday at 12:00 PM until the time of services. Burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Carlisle Church of God, 458 North College St, Carlisle, PA 17013, or Alzheimers Association, 2595 Interstate Dr, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.