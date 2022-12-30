Mary Ann Rhodes

May 08, 1935 - December 23, 2022

Mary Ann Sulzer Rhodes 87, of Newville and formerly of Malvern, PA, died Friday December 23, 2022, at Greenridge Village, Newville.

She was born May 8 ,1935 to Frank and Elizabeth Sulzer in Waynesboro PA.

She attended the Waynesboro Area Schools and graduated summa cum laude from Gettysburg College where she met her husband, John, and was married to him in 1958.

They shared 58 years of marriage until his death in 2016.

She worked at Wyeth Laboratory in Radnor Pa until her marriage and raised 3 children.

She finished her working career at Town Motors in Exton Pa until retirement in the late 80s. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and the Phi Beta Kappa Society in college.

At First United Presbyterian Church Newville, she was a member of Ruth Circle.

During retirement she loved reading, doing puzzles (both jigsaw and crossword), getting together with her friends, and taking bus trips with John all over the country.

She is survived by a sister: Fran Shue, husband Ray. Three children: Rebecca Einsig, Frank Scott Rhodes, wife Kay, John David Rhodes, wife Lisa. Six grandchildren: Philip Rhodes, wife Lauren, Michael Rhodes, Harrison Rhodes, wife Emily Gilmore, Margaret Rhodes, Sarah Joseph, husband Chris, and Jonathan Rhodes, wife Kym. Five great-grandchildren: Hadley Rhodes, Indigo Gilmore Rhodes, Maisie Joseph, Isla Joseph, Rosewyn Joseph.

The service and burial in Belleville Pa will be at the convenience of the family.