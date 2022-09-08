Mary Ann Martin

April 18, 1932- September 03, 2022

Mary Ann Martin, 90, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the ProMedica Skilled Nursing Home, Carlisle. She was born April 18, 1932, in Carlisle, to the late John and Sarah (Thompson) Caufman. Mary Ann was the widow of Edward W. Martin, Sr.

Mary was a school bus driver for the South Middleton School District for 20 plus years. She was a former member of the American Legion and loved to play bingo.

Surviving are her children, John E. Martin (Terri) of Carlisle, Dennis J. Martin (Betty) of Carlisle and Kathy J. Klose (Kim) of Carlisle. She is also survived by her brothers Earl, Dave, and John Caufman, Jr., and her sisters Madelyn Hill, Gaylea Kelly, Nancy Roof, Linda Jumper, and Susan Morda. Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren and three more on the way. In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey A. Martin and Edward W. Martin, Jr; brother, Ronald Caufman: and granddaughter Amber C. Martin.

Services are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.