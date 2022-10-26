Mary Ann March

January 30, 1933- October 24, 2022

Mary Ann March, 89, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Thornwald Nursing Home. She was born January 30, 1933, in Latrobe, PA, to the late Mark N. and Ethel L. (Shively) Funk and she was the widow of Earl L. "Roy" March who passed away on August 4, 1998.

Surviving are her children, Rev. Donald L. March (Donna, Deceased) of Carlisle, Connie A. (Robert) Otto of Mt. Holly Springs, and Linda K. (Larry) Hale of St. Louis, MO; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Neff Funk Jr; granddaughter, Kelley A. Otto; and daughter in law, Donna March.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.