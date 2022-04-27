Martin Wilbur Schall

Born in Heidelberg Germany to the late Wilbur I. and Lieselotte M. Schall. A 1970 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.where he proudly served his country as a member of the 3rd Marine Division. A Veteran of the Viet Nam War he was stationed south of DaNang close to the DMZ. There he experienced war and defended the country he loved. He leaves behind 2 loving sons. Steven of Marion, North Carolina and Spencer of Venice, Florida. His brother Johnny (Tammy Mullen) Schall of Carlisle, PA, two sisters Mara (David) Shall of Harrisburg, PA and Rosy (Greg)Herman of Allen Park, MI. Along with 5 Neices 2 Nephews and 3 Great Nephews. Beloved friends Betty and AL Behringer of Wilmington, DE and Rick Gilliam of Newville,PA. 'Walk with God but let God point.' Final arrangements are pending.