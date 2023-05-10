Martin V.B. McCartney, III

October 05, 1941- May 07, 2023

Martin V.B. McCartney, III, age 81, of Monroe Township, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the UPMC West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg.

He was born October 5, 1941, in Harrisburg the son of the late Martin V. McCartney, II and Mildred E. (Gutshall) McCartney.

Martin was the widower of Pearl E. (Yost) McCartney after 50 years of marriage.

He was a retired forklift operator for Carnation Company. Martin attended Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg and enjoyed hunting, cabinet making, and working in his garden. He especially had a love for tractors and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sons, Martin V.B. McCartney, IV (Cher) of Centerville, Matthew S. McCartney (Kandice) of Newville, Michael C. McCartney (Jillian) of Dillsburg; two brothers, Eugene McCartney of Dillsburg, Lester McCartney of Carlisle; one sister, Donna Burditt of Carlisle; four grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Burial will follow in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

