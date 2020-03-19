Martin "Marty" H. Wise, age 82, of Carlisle, died March 17, 2020 at Thornwald Home, Carlisle.

Born in Braddock, PA on March 26, 1937, a son of the late Martin L. and Dorothy K. (Fair) Wise.

Marty was a Carlisle High School Graduate in the class of 1955. He was a member of the Carlisle BPOE Elks Lodge #578, was a 32nd Degree Mason at Carlisle Lodge # 260 and the Scottish Rite Consistory both for over 50 years. Marty was also a member of the Scottish Rite Harrisburg Consistory, First United Church of Christ, and was a Boy Scout who loved scouting and received the Silver Beaver Award. He served eight years in the US Naval Reserve.

Marty's father started Marty's Auto Sales in 1953. Marty bought the business from his father and became the second generation of car dealers. He went on to own the business for over 50 years before his daughter bought it from him. Marty was a lively and humorous person who enjoyed the car business and helping his customers find the right car. His customers were his life. In retirement, he enjoyed spending his winters in Florida.

