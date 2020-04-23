Martha (Stambaugh) Reeder, age 97, of Mechanicsburg, was called home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Martha was born on Saturday, July 1, 1922, in Green Park, PA to the late Ruth (Morrow) Stambaugh and Edgar Allen Stambaugh. Martha was the widow of Edward Brooks Reeder, whom she married on June 13, 1947, and who died on December 8, 1997. In addition to her parents and husband, Martha is preceded in death by her four sisters and two brothers.

Martha's survivors include her three daughters: Kathy Ann (Reeder) Dunn and husband James of Dauphin, PA, Eddie Lou (Reeder) Adams and husband Edward of Stevens, PA, Marty Sue (Reeder) Morris and husband Robert "Bob" of Duncannon, PA; her five grandchildren: Dena Lavender and husband Michael, Drew Dunn and wife Stevie, Robert Morris III and wife Stephanie, Annie Flaud and husband Michael, Ross Adams and wife Lauren; her nine great-grandchildren: Bailey, Riley, Conley, and Jaren Dunn, Michael and Amanda Lavender, Ana and Carter Morris, and Elle Adams; and several nieces and nephews.

Martha graduated from Shippensburg College in 1943 with a degree in Business Education. She began her teaching career in Waynesboro and went on to teach in York, as well as at Mechanicsburg High School, and Green Park Union School in Perry County, PA. Martha taught for 27 years at South Middleton High School in Boiling Springs, PA, until retiring in 1984. She held a life membership in NEA and PSEA, Cumberland County Retired Teachers, and Capital Area Retired Teachers. Martha belonged to the Harrisburg Civic Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Auxiliaries, the Mechanicsburg Women's Club and AARP. She was past matron of the order of Amaranth and a 50-year member of the Eastern Star. Martha was a member at Trindle Spring Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg. She later joined Zion Lutheran Church in Harrisburg, PA, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Altar Guild, and chaired and served on many committees. Some of her favorite hobbies included knitting, sewing, golfing, playing cards with friends, and traveling; but Martha's greatest joy in life was her daughters and their families.