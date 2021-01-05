Martha Romayne Shughart, 99, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.

She was born August 20, 1921 in Carlisle to the late William and Minnie (Ilgenfritz) Snyder.

Martha was the owner / operator of the Pike Diner with her first husband until its closing and later owned / operated Martha's Beauty Nook. She was also employed by AMP Inc. until her retirement. In retirement she cleaned homes for families in the Carlisle area. Martha was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her niece, Kathy (husband Jim) Hartline of Carlisle; her beloved feline companion, Mandy; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by four husbands, Donald Ocker, Gary Ocker, Harry Galbraith, and Maynard Shughart; four brothers, Ray Snyder Sr., Stern Snyder Sr., Lloyd Snyder, and Lee Snyder; and one sister, Emma Hurley.