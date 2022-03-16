Martha P. Moffitt age 75 passed away on March 14, 2022 at UPMC in Carlisle, PA. She was born June 22, 1946 in Newville, PA. She was the daughter of the late John C. Moffitt Sr. and Anna M. (Heagy) Moffitt. Martha graduated in 1965 from The Big Spring High School in Newville, PA. Martha loved spending time with her family, playing Bingo and putting puzzles together. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family and bowling.

She was a member of the American Legion , Women of the Moose and the VFW Auxiliary. She also was part of bowling team for Moose as well. She retired from Allenberry Resort and Playhouse in Boiling springs, PA where she worked in housekeeping.

Martha is survived by her Daughter Elizabeth (Moffitt) Hair and her husband Scott Hair. Her son Kenneth Moffitt and his wife Jennifer. She is also survived by her Sisters Isabelle Travitz, Reda Anna, and her brothers Franklin and Ralph Moffitt and her 5 Grandchildren -Timothy Hair, Rachale Hair , Talon Hair, Mickayla Moffitt and Gillian Moffitt. She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.

A visitation for Family and Friends will be held on Saturday March 19, 2022 from 4:30 - 5:30 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd in Carlisle, PA with A Celebration of Life Service in her honor to be held at 5:30 PM at the Funeral Home.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA.

