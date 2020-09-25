 Skip to main content
Martha L. Steigleman, 71, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born April 26, 1948 in Carlisle, PA to the late Willie H. and Goldie E. (Shank) Berger, she is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Gerald Steigleman.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Middlesex Twp. Park, 50 Beagle Club Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Please follow CDC guidelines and feel free to bring a lawn chair. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

