Martha L. Bowen, 93, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Rachel Horst and Rev. Tom Morningstar officiating.
Interment will take place at Juniata Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in Martha’s memory may be made to: Yeagertown United Methodist Church, 7 Mann Ave., Yeagertown, PA 17099.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com