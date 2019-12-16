{{featured_button_text}}

Martha L. Bowen, 93, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Rachel Horst and Rev. Tom Morningstar officiating.

Interment will take place at Juniata Memorial Park.

Memorial donations in Martha’s memory may be made to: Yeagertown United Methodist Church, 7 Mann Ave., Yeagertown, PA 17099.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com

Service information

Dec 18
Viewing
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn
200 N. Main St.
Lewistown, PA 17044
Dec 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
3:00PM
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn
200 N. Main St.
Lewistown, PA 17044
