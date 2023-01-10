Martha J Boyles

July 09, 1938- January 08, 2023

Martha J. Boyles, 84, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Claremont Nursing Home. She was born July 9, 1938, in Carlisle to the late Norm and Winifred (Williams) Hershey and was the widow of Charles R. Boyles, Sr.

Martha was a homemaker and worked for the Carlisle Borough as a crossing guard. She was an auxiliary member of the Union Fire Company #41, Carlisle. She enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles, and playing cards.

Surviving are her children, Michael Engle of Newville, Bill Engle (Companion, Angelique Knox) of Carlisle, Deborah (Ted III) Hoover of Gardners, Wanda (Mike) Oller of Carlisle; stepchildren, Linda Shughart and Paul Boyles; and eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be held in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hollinger Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.