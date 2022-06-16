Martha Hoy

Martha Meily Hoy, age 94 of Mechanicsburg, passed away on June 14, 2022. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Norman B. Hoy. Surviving is a son Norman J. Hoy (Dorothy), a daughter Sherry S. Hoy, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, in laws Emma Whitcomb, George Hoy and Arlene Hoy and many nieces and nephews.