Martha Hoy

Martha M. Hoy

October 27, 1927- June 14, 2022

Martha Meily Hoy, age 94 of Mechanicsburg, passed away on June 14, 2022. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Norman B. Hoy. Surviving is a son Norman J. Hoy (Dorothy), a daughter Sherry S. Hoy, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, in laws Emma Whitcomb, George Hoy and Arlene Hoy and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Friday, June 17th at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg with viewing from 1:30 to 2:30 PM. Burial at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Enola. For full obituary visit MalpezziFuneralHome.com

