Martha E. Raudabaugh, 79, of Newville, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born March 4, 1942, in Carlisle to the late Norman E. Sr. and Bernieta (Mixell) Markley.

Martha is survived by her loving husband; ten children; three brothers; two sisters; twenty-two grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A private burial and graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at McClures Gap Church of God Cemetery.

