Martha D. Mentzer

May 26, 1927- April 20, 2022

Martha D. Mentzer, 94, a resident of Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the home.

Born May 26, 1927 in Shermans Dale, she was the daughter of the late Ira F. and Lillie (Morton) Darr. Martha was the widow of Paul E. "Ed" Mentzer who passed on February 5, 2007.

She was a long time member of Carlisle Alliance Church where she was a teacher for the children's Sunday School and was very active in Alliance Women's activities.

After WWII she worked for 15 years at C H Masland. Later Martha drove for George's Flowers and school bus for Linda Frye, transporting handicapped students. She and her husband delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and also volunteered at Project Share.

Martha and Ed loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and took several trips to the West Coast, with Martha hanging on for dear life. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, canning fruits and vegetables and antique collecting.

Surviving are 3 daughters: Betty L Weigle, Crescent, OK, Beverly M. Harris, Central Point, OR, Denise M. Agar, Carlisle; a son: Dale E. Mentzer, Carlisle; 7 Grandchildren: Beth Marty, Barbara Davis, David Weigle, Joel Harris, Melody DeKorte, Karen Agar and Kyla Cornman; 13 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Raymond, Clarence, and Herman Darr and Paul Miller,

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 25, 2022 from the Ronan Funeral Home, Carlisle, with Pastor Doug Enck officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund of Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover St. Carlisle PA 17013.

