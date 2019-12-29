Martha C. Cornman, 87, formerly of Gardners, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Chapel Pointe, Carlisle. Born, February 1, 1932 in Gardners to the late G. Mead and Estella (Day) Carey, she was the widow of the late Robert W. Cornman who passed away on March 17, 2014.
Martha retired from the Wetzel Vending Co., worked for the Sprint Co. in the cafeteria and helped operate, with her late husband, Cornman's Christmas Tree Farm. She attended the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, Carlisle and particpated with church luncheons and knitting prayer shawls. Crocheting, kniitting and completing word search puzzles were her favorite pastimes.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda K. Bretz (Steven) of Carlisle; daughter-in-law, Suzanne I. Cornman of Mt. Holly Springs and granddaughters, Kristen Bretz of RI and Blair I Cornman, VMD of TN. She was predeceased by her children, Delmar W. Cornman and Beverly L. Cornman and brothers, Frank H., Dale M. and Randall L. Carey.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January, 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Daniel Mikesell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or her church, 430 B St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome@AOL.com for condolences to the family.