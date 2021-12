Martha A. Sowers, age 88 of Crystal River, Florida passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born Wednesday, January 4, 1933 in West Pennsboro Twp., the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Anna M. (Low) Grove.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 20 at 11:00 AM in Goodyear Cemetery, Gardners. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.