Marshall S. Wilson

Marshall S. "Tommy" Wilson, 89, of Newville passed away Wednesday April 21, 2021 in UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

He was born January 11, 1932 in Newville a son of Marshall E. and Lottie E. Wright Wilson.

Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his wife Margaret E. McClintock Wilson.

He had worked as a mechanic.

He is survived by one son Steve Wilson and one daughter Sandy Wilson both of Newville; five grandchildren Angie Turner, Brandon Holley, Krystle Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Stacey Wilson; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers John Wilson, and Lester Wilson, and three sisters Laura Smith, Mary Jumper, and Esther Weaver.

He was preceded in death by two brothers William Wilson, and Albert Wilson, and two sisters Alice Negley, and Lena Bitner.

A viewing will be held Wednesday April 28, 2021 from 7 to 9 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held Thursday April 29th at 11 AM in the Funeral Home, burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlsile.