Marsha Pentz

December 26, 1948- June 16, 2022

Marsha Darlene Pentz, age 73 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Born December 26, 1948 in Angola, IN, Marsha was a daughter of the late Gerald M. Lankard, Sr. and Wanda (Amitrone) Lankard.

Marsha was a retired typist with the Reed Company and the Logue Company in Williamsport, PA. Locally she worked at Boscov's and Lowe's. Marsha attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Camp Hill.

Marsha is survived by her husband of 29 years, Donald E. Pentz, a stepson Guy Sachette, Jr. of Alaska, two brothers Gerald M. Lankard, Jr. (Shawn) of Millheim, Michael Lankard (Sandy) of Jersey Shore, PA and a sister Diane Lankard of Dunnstown.

Private services and burial at Bloomfield Cemetery, New Bloomfield will be held at the convenience of the family.