Marlin Roy Kuhn

Hollinger Funeral Home logo

Marlin Roy Kuhn, 69, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on January 22, 2022, in his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service and burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

