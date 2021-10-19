Marlin R. McCaleb

Marlin Russell McCaleb, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 15, 2021 at The Bridges At Bent Creek. Born December 13, 1943 in Scranton, PA, Marlin was the son of the late Marlin C. and Mary D. (Green) McCaleb.

Marlin was a graduate of Mechanicsburg Area High School, Oberlin College and The George Washington University School of Law. He was very active in the Cumberland County Bar Association, serving as President in 1997, and Treasurer of the Cumberland County Bar Foundation from 1998-2002. Marlin also served as Master of the Cumberland County Court from 1996 until his retirement. Marlin was the recipient for several Certificates of Appreciation for his commitment and participation in the Cumberland County Pro Bono Program from 2011 - 2017.

Marlin was an avid sports fan supporting the Penn State Nittany Lions, Baltimore Orioles, and his Washington Redskins. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg Rotary Club, Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, and the Mechanicsburg Club. Marlin (Mac) was well known in his neighborhood for walking his terrier Winston around the neighborhood.

In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his brother-in-law William F. Kula. Marlin is survived by his loving wife Susan M. Shanaman, their daughter Melissa S. McCaleb, his sister Mary M. Kula as well as two nieces and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg with visitation held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Marlin may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To sign the online guest book, visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com