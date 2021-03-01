Marlin R. Hensel

Marlin Richard Hensel passed away peacefully at home in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on February 26, 2021 after a seven-year bout with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on November 22, 1940, he was the fifth child of Charles Lester Hensel and Iola (nee) Fetrow. He is survived by his wife Susan Morrow Williamson Hensel; his sister Vivian Ritter ; his brother Lorraine "Bud" Hensel; his daughter Christine Triantos (and her husband Spyros); his son Richard Hensel (and his wife Jitka); his stepchildren Scott Williamson (and wife Victoria), Stephen Williamson (and wife Kari), and Rachel Williamson Horton (and husband Steven); his grandchildren Nicholas Triantos, Melina Triantos, Ava Williamson, Caden Williamson, Ales Hensel, Parker Williamson, Erik Hensel, Owen Horton, Elsa Williamson, Aubrey Williamson, and Alice Horton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, including Carolyn Irvin and her husband Charles Irvin, who have been especially supportive during recent years.