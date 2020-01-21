Marlin L. Shover

Marlin L. "Red" Shover, age 58 of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Carlisle on October 1, 1961 to the late Marlin M. Shover and Patricia (Snyder) Shover of Carlisle.

Red had formerly worked for Applied Technologies, Piper Auto Parts, and the Old Fishing Station here in Carlisle. He was a member of the White Circle Club. Marlin enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his loving mother, Patsy A. Shover, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA with Chaplain Ed Rabenstein officiating. Burial will be in Letort Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of services.

Memorial Contributions in Marlin's name may be made to Residence Hospice, 900 Century Dr., Suite 201, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

