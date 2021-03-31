Marlin L. Calaman

Marlin Lee Calaman, age 85, of Carlisle, passed away March 29, 2021 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born February 10, 1936 in Carlisle, son of the late Maude V. (Heberlig) Calaman and Robert Line (Thelma) Calaman.

Marlin retired as a postal clerk from the USPS in Carlisle after 30 years of service. He loved hunting and dirt track racing.

Marlin is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vesta V. (Barrick) Calaman; children, Vicki A. (Ronald) Rotz, Voni L. (Davy) Mitchell, David L. (Bonnie) Calaman and Julie (Bill) Calaman-Green; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and brother, Larry Calaman.

Marlin was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Robert and Rodney and sister, Joyce Snyder.

At Marlin's request, there will be no viewing or service. A gathering for family and friends will be planned for this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the York County Racing Club, Injured Drivers Racing Fund at www.ycrc.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com