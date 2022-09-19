Marlin L. Barbour

July 01, 1938- September 16, 2022

Marlin L. "Skip" Barbour, 84, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on September 16, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 1, 1938, in Newville, PA to the late George L. and Ruth Irene (Boyles) Barbour.

Marlin was a United Stated Army veteran and retired from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Carlisle Barracks, after 25 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Carlisle VFW, Post 477, South Mountain American Legion, Post 674, White Circle Club, Carlisle, Loyal Order of Moose, Post 761, Mechanicsburg Club and Fraternal Order of Eagle, Post 1299, AMVETS of Carlisle. Marlin loved hunting, fishing, and bowling in his spare time.

Surviving is his loving wife of 64 years, Frances (Norrell) Barbour of Carlisle; children Jessica Otten (Terry Clark), Marlin "Skip" Barbour Jr (Kathy); grandchildren Michael Barbour, Joshua Otten, Chandon Otten, and RIley Barbour; siblings Ronald Barbour and Gary Barbour. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren and 2 nieces and 4 nephews. He loved his dog Poppy. Marlin was preceded in death by his sister Saundra Clugh.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services at 4:00, service will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM at the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.