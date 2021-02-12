Marlin K. Saphore, 82, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 30, 1938 in Churchtown to the late Daniel W. and Alice Agnes (Greenwood) Saphore, Sr.

Marlin was a graduate of the Cumberland Valley High School, Class of 1957. He retired from the United States Navy, after 24 years of service. Marlin then worked at the Carlisle Army War College Golf Course, where he maintained the greens.

Surviving is his sister, Muriel (Saphore) Dowd (Charles) of Newville. Marlin was preceded in death by 13 brothers and 1 sister.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asana Hospice, 2708 Commerce Dr., Ste 300, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.