Marlin E. Zimmerman

July 11, 1938 - September 09, 2022

Marlin E. Zimmerman, 84, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in his residence. He was born July 11, 1938, in St. Clair, PA, to the late Marlin E. and Catherine A. (Jacoby) Zimmerman, Sr.

Marlin was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from Highmark, where he worked in maintenance. Marlin previously worked for AMP, Inc., Trionic, and Wonderful Wandas.

Surviving is his loving wife, Betty Lou Zimmerman of Boiling Springs; children, Margaret (Geoff) Fishel, Kathy (Bruce) Neely; stepchildren, Mindy Witmer and Cheryl (Ronnie) Varner; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marlin was preceded in death by his daughter and sister.

Services are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way # 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.