× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlin E. "Punch" Lear, 84, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Church of God Home, Carlisle.

He was born October 29, 1935 in Carlisle to the late Herbert and Minnie (Kepner) Lear.

Punch was a graduate of Boiling Springs H.S. in the class of 1955. He was a lifetime member of First United Church of Christ. Marlin was a member of the Nittany Lion Club and was an avid Penn State football fan who enjoyed attending their games. He worked in the core room at Frog Switch & Manufacturing Company until his retirement.

Marlin is survived by one brother, Blaine B. Lear of Carlisle; one sister, Elizabeth Gardner of Carlisle; 8 nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Churchtown with Rev. Rachel Schwab officiating. No viewing or visitation will be held at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 30 North Pitt Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlin Lear as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.