Marlin Brownewell

May 14, 1939- August 08, 2022

Marlin Earl Brownewell, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home with loving family by his side. He was born on May 14, 1939, in Carlisle and was a son of the late William H. and Bertha E. (Wickard) Brownewell.

Marlin graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1957. He served two years (1961-1963) in the US Army and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Marlin retired from M. H. Dielectrics in Mt. Holly Springs where he worked 38 years. He was a member of Waggoners United Methodist Church, Carlisle, and a life member of Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, the beach, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Deborah L. (Hoover) Brownewell, three daughters, Wendy (Skip) Thissen and Lisa Brownewell both of Shippensburg, and Brenda (Mark) Starner of Gardners, two brothers, William Brownewell of Newville, and Floyd Brownewell of Florida, one stepdaughter Bridget (Ron) Kitzmiller of Shermans Dale, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marlin was preceded in death by one son Marlin Brownewell, II, one brother Wayne Brownewell, one stepson David L. Conrad, Jr. and one step-great-granddaughter JoLee Sweger.

A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle followed by military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.