Marlin A. Yohn, Sr.

Marlin Alfred Yohn, Sr., age 82 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Carolyn's House of Hospice of Central PA, Harrisburg. Born July 24, 1939 in Carlisle, PA, Marlin was the son of the late Glenn U. and M. Romayne (Sipe) Yohn.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Lanette Katherine (Morrow) Yohn; son Marlin A. Yohn, Jr., (Linda) of Dillsburg, and daughter Mary E. Wetzel (Thom) of Mechanicsburg; sister Carolyn L. Ulrich, (Donald) of Mechanicsburg; and three grandchildren Michael A. Yohn, Matthew A. Yohn, and Thomas C. Wetzel, III.

Marlin was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School class of 1957 where he played varsity football and baseball on the school's inaugural teams. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Shippensburg University.

Marlin was an employee of the West Shore School District and taught at Cedar Cliff High School where he was a former JV baseball coach and Red Land High School where he served as the former athletic director. At the onset of personal computer education in the classroom, Marlin worked in the administration of the school district writing the computer curriculum for K-12. Following this he traveled to the various schools overseeing the implementation of the program. Once complete, he returned to teaching and retired from Lemoyne Middle School after 38 years with the district.

Marlin was a member of Trindle Spring Lutheran Church and St. Stephen Lutheran Church in his youth. Marlin proudly served as the elected township treasurer of Upper Allen Township for 40 years. Marlin also served as the CEO of Istech, Inc., Dover.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 22, 2021 at Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place at Longsdorf Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, November 21st at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com