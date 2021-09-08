Marlene M. Fisher

Marlene M. (Chronister) Mills Fisher, 81, of San Antonio, TX, and formerly of Hanover and Carlisle, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. She was born on September 17, 1939, in York and was the daughter of the late Myrl L. and Elizabeth (Boyer) Chronister Sr. and the widow of Robert L. Fisher, who passed away on May 25, 2015. Marlene graduated in 1957 from Eichelberger High School in Hanover and attended Thompson Business College in York. She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary 477, Carlisle, serving as past president and secretary and a member of AARP. She owned and operated M&M Book-Keeping and Tax Service and Clean Sweep Maid Service for many years. She retired as supervisor at Ross Distribution Center in 2004. She also worked at Cracker Barrel in Texas as hostess. She is survived by one daughter, Traci Smith of San Antonio with whom she resided, one granddaughter, Courtney (husband, Brett) Keyte, two great-granddaughters, Addison and Emma Keyte, one great-grandson Jackson Keyte, all of TX and a twin brother, Myrl Chronister, Clearwater, FL. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Entombment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Humane Society. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.