Marlene F. Phillips

Marlene Frances Phillips, 67, of Carlisle and formerly of Mechanicsburg passed to eternal life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community, Carlisle. She was born on December 25, 1952 in Mechanicsburg and was the daughter of the late Marvin Bruce Clelan and Geneva Leona (Notar) Clelan.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 14 years, Paul C. Phillips of Carlisle, her caregivers of more than seven years, Katherine and Floyd Myers of Fulton County, two uncles, Vance (Mary Strange) Clelan of Carlisle and Raymond "Sonny" Clelan of Florence, MT, three aunts, Vonny Harrington of Boise, ID, Vera Shughart of Florence, MT and Doris Sollenberger of Craig, CO and numerous cousins.

A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.