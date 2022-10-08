Mark Richard Basehore

March 31, 1936- October 05, 2022

Mark Richard Basehore, age 86, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Mark was born on Tuesday, March 31, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Mark Roosevelt Basehore and Esther Florence (Shaull) Basehore. Mark was the widower of Shirley (Zeigler) Basehore, whom he married on June 30, 1956, and who died on August 5, 2019. In addition to his parents and wife, Mark is preceded in death by his sister, Doris Nissley; his favorite horse, Slick Chick; and his English springer spaniel, Duke.

Mark's survivors include his two children: Debra "Debi" Wiest and her husband, Stephen, of Mechanicsburg; Mark R. Basehore, Jr. and his wife, Pamela, of Cherry Hill, NJ; his three grandchildren: Amanda (Wiest) Crowell and her husband, Rob; Sarah Basehore; Mark Daniel Basehore; his two siblings: Donald Basehore and his wife, Jean, of Mechanicsburg; Marian Eichinger of Mechanicsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Mark graduated from Mechanicsburg High School as part of the class of 1954 and attended Pennsylvania State University. He retired after 45 years of working in the banking industry, working for banks such as Mellon, M&T and Orrstown. In 1948, he became a member of Silver Spring Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsburg, where he served as treasurer for more than 20 years. Mark was a member of numerous organizations: Eureka - West Shore Masonic Lodge #302; the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, where he was a Tall Cedars Horseman; the Mechanicsburg Club; past President of the Cumberland Valley School Board; the Lions Club of Mechanicsburg for over 55 years; and numerous Tennessee Walking Horse associations. In 1981, he started raising and training horses and in 1982 began showing his horses. In 1998 at the National Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration, Mark won best in class with Gold Dust Generator and became a World Champion. For more than 50 years, Mark played on the Mechanicsburg Church Fast Pitch Softball League. While attending Penn State University, Mark's team with Mark on the mound, won the Penn State University Intramural Softball Championship. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State football, basketball and wrestling. Mark even had the honor of picking Joe Paterno up at the airport and driving him to the Nittany Lion Fan Club Golf Tournament in Hershey. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

All are welcome to join Mark's family at his viewing on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service beginning at 12:00 p.m. all at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050; with Reverend Donald B. Wahlig and Reverend Lisa Chase officiating. A graveside service and burial will follow the service in Silver Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mechanicsburg. Mark's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship at his church following the burial.

Contributions in celebration of Mark's life can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, www.jdrf.org.

Mark's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.