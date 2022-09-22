Mark E. Greenaway

March 28, 1961 - September 20, 2022

Mark E. Greenaway, age 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family on September 20, 2022 in Carlisle, PA. He was born on March 28, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Paul and Joan Greenaway.

Mark graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a BS in Business Administration. Mark also was the punter for the University's football team. He was a big fan of the Pitt Panthers, especially the football and basketball team. He also enjoyed rooting for all Pittsburgh sports teams including the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and going camping with his family.

Mark and his wife, Theresa, owned and operated Lube 'N Go in Carlisle, PA for 10 years. Their family dog, Reilly, was the mascot who would greet customers. Prior to owning Lube 'N Go, Mark had a self-employed business called M&T's Coil Cleaning for 7 years, and worked for Masland Ind. ear Corp. for 16 years. He also enjoyed playing on the Masland's softball team with friends.

Mark was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he volunteered with Theresa in the Lenten Appeal and the Pre Cana programs. Mark also coached his children in youth girls' softball & basketball and boy soccer leagues. In 2007, he won the Toni Myers award for his continued support to his children in sports and education.

Mark is survived by his wife, Theresa, of 36 years, his son, Nicholas Pomposelli (Amy), his daughters, Dana Hippensteel (Curtis), Dina Kuhn (Brandon), and Lauren Greenaway (Meg). He is survived by his mother, Joan Greenaway, brother, Kevin Greenaway (Carol) and sister, Paula Bikulege (Stan). He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren; Caleb, Caden, Anthony, Zoey, Cowen, Conor, Francesca, and Maria. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Greenaway and his brother, Richard Greenaway (Larry).

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday September 23, 2022 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive in Carlisle, PA. Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery will take place at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers you can make a memorial contribution in his memory to Residential Home Health & Residential Hospice 100 Sterling Pkwy Ste 110, Mechanicsburg, PA. 17050.