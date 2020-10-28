Mark C. Snyder, 71, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born April 10, 1949 in Gettysburg, he was the son of Della V. (Baumgardner) Lamer of Littlestown and the late Roy C. Snyder.

Mr. Snyder was a USAF Veteran and was retired from PPG Industries after 39 years of service. After retiring he worked for Rohrer Bus Co. as an Inspector. He was a member of VFW Post 6954 and Celebration Community Church, Pennsylvania JayCees, U.S. Amateur Ballroom Dance Association (Harrisburg Chapter), Williams Grove Steam Engine Association and Dillsburg Lions Club.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Snyder.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife: Beverly A. (Noel) Snyder; 3 daughters: Amy (Michael) McCloskey of Pittsburgh, Angela Snyder of Gardners, Kathleen (Reed) Acrey of Alpharetta, GA; a step-son: Johnathan (Melissa) Kauffman of Parkville, MD; 4 brothers: Donald Snyder and Glenn Snyder of Littlestown, Marvin Snyder of Newville, Gordon Snyder of New Oxford; sister Kay Stuffle of Littlestown and 4 grandchildren: Caitlyn and Timothy (TJ) McCloskey, Parker and Grant Acrey, and Jonathan and James Kauffman.