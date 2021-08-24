Mark Andrew Hinson, loving husband to his wife of nearly ten years, Cassi, and proud father of three children, passed away from natural causes on 8/15/21. Mark's great passions in life were his family, friends, and history. He faithfully researched and documented his family's history, and as a Civil War buff, loved to spend as much time at Gettysburg as possible. He was employed by D&H Distributing, and took great pride in being able to support his family through his hard work. He is survived by his wife, Cassi; his three children, his parents, Jesse and Cheryl Hinson, his brother, Matthew Hinson, his grandparents Lauren and Iris Alinio and Robert A. and Dorothy Brown, and many more loving friends and family who will forever miss him.